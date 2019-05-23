RYOBI’s $129 ONE+ Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit has all your DIY projects covered (Reg. $189), more

- May. 23rd 2019 4:24 pm ET

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 4-Tool Super Combo Kit for $129 shipped. Regularly up to $189, today’s deal is $60 off the going rate, matching our previous mention and the best we can find. This is a great starter kit for DIY jobs around the house or office. Along with the two included batteries, charger and tool bag, it ships with a drill/driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and a work light. The 3-year warranty is a nice touch too. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

While the drill/driver does include a screwdriver bit, the 44-piece RYOBI Steel Impact Driving Kit and carrying case for $17 will significantly expand your capabilities.

We also spotted the Bosch Power Tools Flexiclick 5-In-1 Multi-Head Drill Set at Amazon for $159 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. This combo from Bosch features an electric screwdriver with a 5-in-1 design that allows it to tackle a multitude of jobs. The kit includes five different driver heads like a keyless chuck and locking bit holder attachments, alongside a 12V Max Lithium-ion battery and charger. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 650 customers.

We also have deals running on DEWALT tool kits right now as well. This 5-Tool Combo Kit is $180 off and you’ll find even more from $99 right here. The DEWALT 20V MAX 9-Tool Combo Kit is also still $140+ off.

RYOBI 18-Volt 4-Tool Super Combo Kit:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit with (2) 1.3 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The drill/driver includes a 1/2 in. heavy-duty single sleeve and a keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The impact driver has a variable-speed trigger and 1600 in./lbs. of torque to provide control and power when driving long and large screws or bolts. 

