A selection of Sabrent’s USB 3.0 Hubs are now up to 45% off, with deals starting at $7 Prime shipped

Store4PC (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is discounting a selection of its USB hubs starting at $7 Prime shipped when item-specific promo codes are applied at checkout. One of the more notable options is on the Three-Port Aluminiun USB 3.0 Hub with built-in card reader for $12.99 with code 356R7AIT. That’s good for a 45% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Sporting an aluminum casing, this hub is deigned to fit in with the style of your Mac. It features three USB 3.0 ports alongside microSD, SD and TF card readers. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 1,300 customers. Head below for other deals from the sale.

Have a newer MacBook equipped with USB-C ports? Pairing any of the discounted options with the best-selling nonda USB-C adapter at $9 will let you take advantage of these USB 3.0 hubs.

Notable Sabrent discounts include:

Sabrent Three-Port Aluminiun USB 3.0 Hub features:

This Sabrent hub is an external USB 3.0 combo which combines USB 3.0 hub with super speed card readers. The USB 3.0 Hub adds three USB ports to your Mac (or PC), allowing you to connect USB devices such as digital cameras, phones, external hard drives, flash drives, and printers to one convenient place. Its sleek aluminum design the perfect complement to your Apple computer and products. It does not require any software or complicated installation process. With a slim design, it saves you precious desktop space. It’s extremely portable and easy to move between systems or take on the road.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!