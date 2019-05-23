Command Schlage’s Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt with Siri at $151 shipped (Reg. $200)

Amazon offers the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Camelot Trim in Satin Nickel for $150.99 shipped. Typically selling for $200, that’s good for a 24% discount and is $5 under our previous mention. For comparison, it sells for $229 at Home Depot. The standout feature here is the inclusion of native HomeKit support, meaning you can command the lock with Siri right out of the box. It pairs over Bluetooth and also includes a touchscreen number pad for an additional way to unlock your door. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 820 shoppers.

While Schlage Sense primarily works over Bluetooth, pairing it with the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter expands the smart lock’s connectivity. Adding it into the mix most notably brings direct Alexa control to the lock. It also extends the range for connecting to your Apple TV or iPad HomeKit hub.

And don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on August’s 3rd Gen. Smart Lock, which is down to a new Amazon all-time low at $99 (Reg. $120+).

Schlage Sense HomeKit Smart Deadbolt features:

The Schlage Camelot Satin Nickel Sense Smart Lock is all about stylish convenience from the moment it leaves the box. Its illuminated touchscreen gives you easy accessibility, eliminating the hassle of fumbling around for your keys. Better yet, when you pair your lock with the Schlage Sense app you gain even more key-free opportunities. Additionally, the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is compatible with Apple Home Kit technology – which allows you to talk to unlock your door using Siri on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. That connectivity puts you in greater control of your home, which means the Schlage Sense lock doesn’t just make your home smarter.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!