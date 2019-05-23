Put a display in your rearview mirror w/ this backup camera kit for $98 shipped (Reg. $140)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its T2 Backup Camera Kit for $97.99 shipped when coupon code I84DVM7X has been applied during checkout. That’s $42 off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we have tracked. Unlike its competition, this option foregoes putting a bulky monitor on your dash by baking a display into an included rearview mirror. The IP68-rated camera features waterproofing and is ready to withstand all sorts of weather. Support for night vision aims to provide a clear picture no matter what time of day it is. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not sure about a backup camera? Consider Anker Roav Viva for $50. Note: your can save an additional $10 when clipping the on-page coupon. This device is an excellent way to put Alexa into your car. Simply plug it into a standard DC port, download the iOS or Android app, and you’ll be up and running in no time. Roav Viva even sports two PowerIQ USB ports that will bring a quick charging experience to your vehicle.

AUTO-VOX T2 Backup Camera Kit features:

Super Night Vision: T2 works perfectly even in low-light situations. With 6 LED lights embedded in rear view camera, it can automatically light up in nighttime to display pristine footage.

Original Equipment Look: The T2 can completely replace your existing rear view mirror, maintaining design integrity of the car. There is thus no visual distraction on the dashboard.

IP68 Waterproof Backup camera: Due to the fully sealed glue filling craft and sturdy construction, the backup camera will never be foggy after the rain or car wash.

Effective Parking: You can see the things behind the car easily without turning head around, which can increase your peace of mind when reversing. A good choice for the new driver.

