Vera Bradley has you ready for summer travel w/ 25% off purchases: duffels, backpacks, more

Vera Bradley’s Memorial Day Sale offers 25% off your entire purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. Before you head on your next trip be sure to take the Iconic Weekender Bag with you that’s currently on sale for $90. For comparison, it was originally priced at $120. This spacious duffel offers an array of pockets and it can be carried with either its top handles or as a crossbody with its cushioned shoulder strap. It also comes in an array of color and pattern options. I personally own this weekender bag and would highly recommend it. Plus, with over 180 reviews from Vera Bradley customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more amazing deals from Vera Bradley.

Our top picks from Vera Bradley include:

