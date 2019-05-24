Amazon’s Gold Box has all-time lows on 1080p drawing monitors from $269

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HUION (99% positive feedback from 11,000) via Amazon offers its two versions of its top-rated drawing monitors from $269.25 shipped. Our top pick is the GT-191 19.5-inch model for $374.25. That’s a $125 savings off the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon by $5. This model sports a 19-inch 1080p display with the ability to recreate 16.7 million colors. Ships with two pens which are capable of sensing 8,192 levels of pressure. Ideal for graphic designs, prosumers, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Save even further and go with the Huion Pro 13-inch model for $269.25. It typically sells for $350 or more and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. This model delivers many of the same features as the lead offer above, but in a 13-inch display. It also has solid ratings with 140 Amazon customers leaving a 4.2/5 star score.

Huion Drawing Monitors feature:

IPS screen: GT-191 is an interactive display with 19.5 inch IPS LCD widescreen in perfect 16:9 ratio and 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution

Amazing Color: 72% NTSC color gamut plus 1000:1 contrast ratio which allows the display to present 16.7 million colors vividly.

Better Display Effect: 233PPS report rate and 5081LPI resolution give faster recognition and better display effect during your work.

