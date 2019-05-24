Amazon has outdoor furniture on sale from $140, today only in various styles

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 20% off Patio Furniture from Amazonia. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 4-piece Manhattan Eucalyptus Deep Seating Set at $445.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $799 but trends between $550 and $600 in recent months. This seating set includes two chairs, a love seat and coffee table. Can be used both inside and outdoors. Amazonia includes free sealer to help keep your furniture looking in its best condition over the years. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
You’ll find a number of other notable deals in today’s sale, but one additional standout for us is a pair of Amazonia Ibiza Barstools at $139.84. Typically $200 or more, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. Made of 100% eucalyptus wood, these barstools have a natural wood coloring and can be maintained by simply applying oil from time to time. You can check out the rest of Amazon’s outdoor furniture Gold Box right here.
Amazonia 4-piece Deep Seating Set features:
- Amazonia Eucalyptus Collection
- 1 sofa 27″ W x 44.5″ D x 29.5″ H. 2 armchairs 28″ W x 24″ D x 29.5″ H. 1 coffee tables 19.5″ W x 38″ D x 13″ H.
- High Quality Eucalyptus Wood (Eucalyptus Grandis)
- Brown/Black sling seat and back
- Could be used indoors or outdoors.Seat Height :37 inches
- 4 individual pieces
- Great functionality
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!