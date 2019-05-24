Best Buy now offering up to 60% off Rocketfish surge protectors & accessories, deals from $5

- May. 24th 2019 4:32 pm ET

As part of its Memorial Day sale, Best Buy is now offering up to 60% off Insignia and Rocketfish surge protectors. Everything in the sale ships free in orders over $35 and carries 4+ star ratings. You’ll also find most of the deals matched via Best Buy’s official eBay store. One standout here is the Rocketfish 12-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector Strip (RF-HTS3117) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70, this model sells for $55 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $47. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This Rocketfish will protect your precious electronics during power surges with a 4680-joule rating. It also has a pair of USB outlets and fire-proof MOVs to “protect against smoke and fire”. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more surge protector deals.

If you don’t need that many outlets or such a high joule-rating, you can grab the Insignia 8-Outlet Surge Protector with a pair of 4K UltraHD/HDR HDMI cables for $29.99 shipped. You won’t get the USB jacks or MOV protection, but you’re also saving $10 here. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Best Buy customers. Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for more options starting from $5. And you’ll find more of Best Buy’s Memorial Day deals right here.

Rocketfish 12-Outlet/2-USB Surge Protector Strip:

Plug electronic equipment into a single power source with this Rocketfish 12-outlet surge protector. It has two USB charging ports and two coaxial cable connections to support additional electronics. This Rocketfish 12-outlet surge protector has a 6-foot cord with a right-angle plug so you can customize the placement of equipment easily.

