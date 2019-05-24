Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nike Memorial Day Sale, Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack, Timbuk2, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nike drops its Memorial Day Sale with an extra 25% off clearance styles: Flyknit, LeBron, Dri-FIT, more
- Saucony offers an extra 20% off all sale styles with code SUNNYDAYS at checkout
- Finish Line’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas & more
- Reebok kicks up your workouts with deals from $15 on shoes, apparel & more, this weekend only
- L.L. Bean’s Press Play on Summer Sale takes 25% off your purchase with deals from $20
Casual and Formalwear |
- Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale is back! Score an extra 25% off Cole Haan, The North Face, more
- Save big during Clarks Memorial Day Event with an extra 25% off all sale styles from $45
- Allen Edmonds polishes your spring look with up to 60% off dress shoes, boaters, more
- GAP’s getting you ready for warm weather with 40% off sitewide, this weekend only
- Timbuk2 takes up to 25% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags & more + free shipping
- J.Crew’s Long Weekend Sale gives you a fresh look with an extra 50% off all clearance from $12
- Nordstom’s Half-Yearly Sale offers steep discounts on Cole Haan, adidas & more from $30 shipped
- Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Event offers an extra 40% off all sale items + free shipping
Home Goods and more |
- The WORX Aerocart is the perfect summer yard work companion: $76.50 (Refurb, Orig. $160)
- Pick up a new memory foam mattress or pillow from $60 in today’s Gold Box
- Amazon has outdoor furniture on sale from $140, today only in various styles
- The GLAS Smart Themostat takes on Nest w/ an elegant design of its own: $200 (All-time low)
- Alexa + Assistant-control headlines the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79SE Robotic Vaccum at $180 ($70 off)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!