Save big during Clarks Memorial Day Event with an extra 25% off all sale styles from $45

Clarks Memorial Day Event offers an extra 25% off all sale styles with code EXTRA25 at checkout. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, boat shoes are timeless and perfect for summer weather. Our favorite option from this sale is the Oakland Tan Leather Boat Shoes. Originally priced at $110, during the sale you can find them for just $68. These shoes are available in three color options and will pair nicely with all of your chino shorts, khakis or jeans. It also features an “Active Air” design that helps to keep you breathable throughout the day. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Sperry Flash Sale that’s offering boat shoes, sneakers and more from $30 shipped.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!