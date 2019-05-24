Celebrate Memorial Day with up to 67% off Captain America graphic novels + issues at ComiXology

Continuing its DC Memorial Day discounts, ComiXology is now taking up to 67% off a massive selection of Captain America comics starting at under $1. One standout for us is on the Captain America Vol. 1: Winter In America novel at $3.99. Normally $11, this is one of the first price drops we’ve tracked and a new low. As one of the most recent releases focusing on the First Avenger, this book details the aftermath of Hydra’s takeover of the nation alongside Cap’s quest to fight back. Shop the rest of the sale right here or head below for additional top picks.

Not sure the best way to get started with ComiXology? Check out our guide make the most out of Amazon’s expansive comic library.

Other notable deals include:

If you’re more of an Iron Man fan or just want to have as many digital comics to read as possible, then ComiXology Unlimited might be perfect for you. At $6 per month, you get access to over 20,000 releases including manga, Marvel as well as DC comics and more.

Captain America Vol. 1: Winter In America synopsis:

It’s winter in America! For more than 70 years, Captain America has stood in stalwart defense of our country and its people. But in the aftermath of Hydra’s takeover of the nation, Cap is a figure of controversy, carrying a tarnished shield — and a new enemy is rising! Distrusted by a nation that seems to have lost faith in him, and facing threats including the Taskmaster and an army of Nuke super-soldiers, Steve Rogers is a man out of time — and out of options! Where can Captain America turn for help stopping the influence-broker cabal known as the Power Elite? And which surprising villain is pulling the group’s strings? Join acclaimed BLACK PANTHER scribe Ta-Nehisi Coates for the next chapter of Captain America’s life!

