DODOcase goes 20% off sitewide for Memorial Day: iPad cases, Watch bands, much more

After seeing Pad & Quill launch its promo yesterday, it’s time for the DODOcase Memorial Day sale to kick off. We are now seeing 20% off sitewide using code MEMORIAL20 at checkout. While we did see the company go 25% off earlier this month, that deal was only available on bespoke iPhone cases. There doesn’t appear to be any exclusions with today’s offer which means you can use it on everything from iPhone cases and the new Smart Keyboard Folio to Apple Watch bands, the company’s LeatherCraft tech accessories and more. Shipping varies by item and starts at around $5. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While it’s hard to go wrong with a DODOcase Memorial Day sale, the Classic Black Book-Bound Smart Cover for the 2019 iPad Air 10.5-inch drops to $51.96 using the above code. That’s matching our previous mention on this particular case and a great way to keep your new iPad Air safe and looking good at the same time. This is a handcrafted book-bound Smart Cover with sleep/wake functionality that feasters angled viewing capabilities, a polymer tray, elastic closure, and an Apple Pencil loop.

Another great option is the Classic Leather Apple Watch Band which is normally $70, but now starts at $56 with the Memorial Day promo code. With three color options, it features a natural leather build, your choice of stitch color and you can even laser etch your initials in there if you want. “Dodocase Apple Watch bands combine the inherent beauty of leather with a minimalist stitch pattern for a classic yet stylish look.”

The Memorial Day sales are in full swing with loads of fashion offers, Best Buy’s massive promotion, Apple gear deals and much more.

DODOcase Classic Black Book-Bound Smart Cover:

Our slimmest, most durable case yet! The handcrafted book-bound cover is made in our bookbindery and features a Smart Cover with magnets to activate sleep/wake functionality. The iPad Classic Black DODOcase is a similar design to our traditional DODOcase inspired by the artist journals of years gone by, but made with a more durable and slimmer profile polymer tray, 27% thinner than our old tray. This new tray provides a snug fit for your device. All corners are protected, but there is still open access to all device ports and buttons.

