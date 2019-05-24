GAP’s getting you ready for warm weather with 40% off sitewide, this weekend only

This weekend only, GAP is offering 40% off everything sitewide (no exclusions) with code READY at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Get yourself a new pair of shorts for summer with the Wearlight 10-inch Khaki. Originally priced at $45, during the sale you can find them marked down to $27. It’s available in five versatile color options and these shorts feature stretch for added comfort. However, if you like a slightly shorter option the 9-Inch Hybrid Shorts are a great choice. Plus, this style is also on sale for $33.
For women, the High-Rise Mariner Denim Shorts feature a five button closure that’s very stylish. These shorts can be worn with sneakers, sandals or wedges alike. Find them on sale for $33, which is $22 off the original rate. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Wearlight 10-inch Khakis Shorts $27 (Orig. $45)
- Linen-Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt $30 (Orig. $50)
- 9-Inch Hybrid Shorts $33 (Orig. $55)
- Skinny High Rise Roller Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- Seersucker Short Sleeve Shirt $30 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Apron Leg Jumpsuit $48 (Orig. $80)
- Modern Blazer $71 (Orig. $118)
- Twist-Back Tank Midi Dress $44 (Orig. $73)
- Jogger Drawstring Leggings $32 (Orig. $53)
- High-Rise Mariner Denim Shorts $33 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!