This pocket-sized flashlight offers up to 220 lumens of output for just $8 Prime shipped

INFRAY Tactical Flashlights (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pocket-Sized Pen Light for $8.99 Prime shipped when the code X76FZZ3J is used at checkout. Normally $15, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This flashlight uses a super bright CREE LED that offers up to 220 lumens of light output. Plus, the pocketability of this flashlight is great as it’s just about the size of a pen at only 5.7-inches long. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Sacrifice the portability of the above model and opt for the Dorcy Floating Waterproof LED Flashlight at just $7 Prime shipped. You’re saving a few bucks here and gaining a larger bulb, but you won’t be able to take it with you quite as easily.

INFRAY Pocket Pen Light features:

The Pen flashlight contains the most updated 220 lumens CREE XPE2 LED sweeps bright light over the length of about 2.5 basketball fields (230 ft / 70 m) and it’s a good choice for mechanic, nurses, doctors and outdoor sports.

INFRAY LED penlight at 5.7 inches in length is designed as EDC flashlights to fit in anyone’s pocket, shirt, pants or attach it to a keychain, providing the owner with a readily-available and controllable tool that equates to brightness and accuracy.

Fully zoomable from wide to narrow beam. Features 3 adaptable settings: High / Low / Strobe and the pen light offers 7 hours of run time on high mode, and 14 hours run time on low setting.

IPX4 rainproof and MIL-SPEC abrasion and corrosion-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum construction with unbreakable, scratch-resistant poly carbonate lens as well as pocket clip.

INFRAY genuinely LED pen torch and our worry-free 18-month warranty. We would like to establish a sense of trust with our customer by high-quality product and after-sales service.

