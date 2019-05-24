This pocket-sized flashlight offers up to 220 lumens of output for just $8 Prime shipped

INFRAY Tactical Flashlights (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pocket-Sized Pen Light for $8.99 Prime shipped when the code X76FZZ3J is used at checkout. Normally $15, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This flashlight uses a super bright CREE LED that offers up to 220 lumens of light output. Plus, the pocketability of this flashlight is great as it’s just about the size of a pen at only 5.7-inches long. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Sacrifice the portability of the above model and opt for the Dorcy Floating Waterproof LED Flashlight at just $7 Prime shipped. You’re saving a few bucks here and gaining a larger bulb, but you won’t be able to take it with you quite as easily.
INFRAY Pocket Pen Light features:
- The Pen flashlight contains the most updated 220 lumens CREE XPE2 LED sweeps bright light over the length of about 2.5 basketball fields (230 ft / 70 m) and it’s a good choice for mechanic, nurses, doctors and outdoor sports.
- INFRAY LED penlight at 5.7 inches in length is designed as EDC flashlights to fit in anyone’s pocket, shirt, pants or attach it to a keychain, providing the owner with a readily-available and controllable tool that equates to brightness and accuracy.
- Fully zoomable from wide to narrow beam. Features 3 adaptable settings: High / Low / Strobe and the pen light offers 7 hours of run time on high mode, and 14 hours run time on low setting.
- IPX4 rainproof and MIL-SPEC abrasion and corrosion-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum construction with unbreakable, scratch-resistant poly carbonate lens as well as pocket clip.
- INFRAY genuinely LED pen torch and our worry-free 18-month warranty. We would like to establish a sense of trust with our customer by high-quality product and after-sales service.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!