The Instant Pot LUX60 6-quart multi-cooker is a must-have for summer cookouts at $50 (Reg. $70)

Walmart offers the Instant Pot LUX60 6-Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $49.88 shipped. For comparison, a similar model at Amazon is around $70 with this being among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically. Instant Pot is a household name for pressure cookers these days, offering superb quality over the competition. Offering 6 modes, the Instant Pot LUX60 can make stew or rice, saute or steam, slow cook, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of at-home chefs and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon.

If you’re not sure what to make with your brand-new Instant Pot, this book includes 550 recipes to choose from. It’s free for Kindle Unlimited members, but for those who prefer a paperback version, it’s just $10.50 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Instant Pot LUX60 Multi-Cooker features:

Instant Pot LUX60 Black Stainless Steel 6 Qt 6-in-1:Works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute/browning and warmerMicro-processor controls 12 programs: soup, meat/stew, cake, egg, saute, steam, rice, porridge, pressure cook, keep warm, multigrain and slow cook3-ply bottom 18/8 food-grade 304 stainless steel inner pot is dishwasher safe and eliminates health concerns regarding non-stick coatingInstant Pot Pressure Cooker has 3 temperature settings for saute and slow cooker functions, 24-hour delayed start timer, virtually silent with no heat or steam emitted during cooking.

