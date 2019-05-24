The Instant Pot LUX60 6-quart multi-cooker is a must-have for summer cookouts at $50 (Reg. $70)

- May. 24th 2019 4:08 pm ET

Get this deal
$70 $50
0

Walmart offers the Instant Pot LUX60 6-Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $49.88 shipped. For comparison, a similar model at Amazon is around $70 with this being among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically. Instant Pot is a household name for pressure cookers these days, offering superb quality over the competition. Offering 6 modes, the Instant Pot LUX60 can make stew or rice, saute or steam, slow cook, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of at-home chefs and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re not sure what to make with your brand-new Instant Pot, this book includes 550 recipes to choose from. It’s free for Kindle Unlimited members, but for those who prefer a paperback version, it’s just $10.50 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Instant Pot LUX60 Multi-Cooker features:

Instant Pot LUX60 Black Stainless Steel 6 Qt 6-in-1:Works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute/browning and warmerMicro-processor controls 12 programs: soup, meat/stew, cake, egg, saute, steam, rice, porridge, pressure cook, keep warm, multigrain and slow cook3-ply bottom 18/8 food-grade 304 stainless steel inner pot is dishwasher safe and eliminates health concerns regarding non-stick coatingInstant Pot Pressure Cooker has 3 temperature settings for saute and slow cooker functions, 24-hour delayed start timer, virtually silent with no heat or steam emitted during cooking.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$70 $50

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Instant Pot

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide