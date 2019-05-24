Keep your online data private with TrackOFF for $30

Google, Facebook, Amazon, and countless other companies are desperate to get to know you better. TrackOFF helps you block these unwanted advances and protect your personal data. You can get a lifetime subscription now for $30 (Orig. $349.99) at 9to5Toys Specials with limited time promo code: WEEKEND25.

If someone followed you around in real life, it would be very creepy. Yet on the Internet, we allow it to happen all the time. TrackOFF helps you shake the spies off your tail.

The app works as your privacy guard dog, alerting you to any attempt at data collection. TrackOFF also monitors online security threats, and you can use the app to schedule a regular clean out of your browsing history.

If you prefer to take manual control, TrackOFF provides a range of useful privacy tools. You can easily clear out your cookies — the trackers used by websites — and use private search powered by DuckDuckGo.

TrackOFF is available to download on Windows, Mac and Android. The app automatically detects all the browsers on your system and provides instant protection.

Order now to get lifetime of TrackOFF for just $30 with the use of coupon code: WEEKEND25.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!