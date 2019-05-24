Cut the cord and enjoy HDTV with Mohu’s Beam 60-Mile Antenna at $35 (50% off), more from $20

Continuing to add to the batch of notable Memorial Day deals, Best Buy’s official eBay store offers the Mohu Beam Premium 60-Mile OTA HDTV Antenna for $34.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling around $70 these days, that’s good for a 50% discount and matches our previous mention of the all-time low. Mohu’s Beam Antenna can pull in free HDTV channels from up to 60 miles away and sports a weather-resistant design. So whether you’ll end up placing it indoor or out, it’s a solid option for bringing news, sports and more into your cord-cutting setup. Rated 4/5 stars from over 130 customers. More deals and info below.

Not sure what channels are available in your area? Swing by AntennaWeb for a rundown of your area’s OTA content.

Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale is also discounting a few other HDTV antennas starting at $20. And if none of those options are ideal for your cord-cutting setup, then consider picking up the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $10. Unlike the Mohu model from above, this option isn’t equipped for outdoor use and has 40% less range. Though if you’re just getting started, it’s a compelling solution.

Mohu Beam 60-Mile HDTV Antenna features:

Pull in HDTV signals from local stations up to 60 miles away with this Mohu Beam antenna. It’s 23 inches long and looks like a sound bar to blend with your home entertainment equipment, and you can mounts it on the wall. This Mohu Beam antenna includes a signal amplifier for clear digital reception.

