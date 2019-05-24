NETGEAR Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System is $210, today only (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $350)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the NETGEAR Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System in certified refurbished condition for $209.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $350 but Amazon has it marked down to $270 or so in new condition currently. Mesh Wi-Fi systems are perfect for eliminating pesky dead zones throughout your home. This option from NETGEAR delivers three nodes with coverage for up to 6,000 square feet. 802.11ac support ensures that you’re getting some of the fastest speeds currently available for consumers. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

If today’s featured deal is overkill for you, consider going with this top-rated extender from NETGEAR for $24.50. You’ll miss out on the expanded mesh functionality but this is a great option for expanding your existing network. Note this model is 802.11n, but you’ll find upgraded options here for faster speeds.

NETGEAR Orbi features:

High-Performance Whole Home Mesh WiFi System–Covers large homes up to 6,000 sq. ft. with fast WiFi. System includes a WiFi router and two satellites.

Orbi creates one seamless network, so as you move from room to room, your signal won’t drop. Implicit & Explicit Beamforming for 2.4GHz & 5GHz bands. MU-MIMO capable for simultaneous data streaming to multiple devices Powerful Quad-Core 710MHz processor (4) high performance internal antennas with high-powered ampliﬁers

Quick & easy setup with the Orbi app–Pause WiFi, do a quick speed test, set up Smart Parental Controls, and much more. Works with all major Internet Service Providers like Comcast, AT&T, Verizon Fios, and more.

