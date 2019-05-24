Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale is back! Score an extra 25% off Cole Haan, The North Face, more

The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Memorial Day Sale offers an extra 25% off clearance (up to 75% off). Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Cole Haan, The North Face, Levi’s, Zella and much more. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Loafers are very on-trend for this season (find our guide here) and the men’s Cole Haan Nantucket II is a very stylish. These shoes are extremely versatile to dress up or down and its slip-on design makes getting out the door a breeze. It also has a padded insole for additional comfort and its leather exterior will give you a polished look. Best of all, it’s currently marked down to $49, which originally was priced at $100. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!