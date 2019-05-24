Slim down your daily carry w/ this minimal bifold front pocket wallet for under $9.50 Prime shipped

Interead (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Zitahli Slim & Minimalist Bifold Front Pocket Wallet with Money Clip for $9.43 Prime shipped when you use the code 41UI76IJ at checkout. Normally $16, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. I recently ditched my large bifold wallet that I kept in my back pocket for a slimmer front pocket model, and it was the best decision I’ve made in years. This wallet will give you enough room to store several cards, some cash, and even receipts, making it the perfect way to slim down your daily carry this summer. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Opt for this slightly different Bifold Slim Front Pocket Wallet at just $8 Prime shipped. It doesn’t have a built-in money clip, so you’ll have to store your cash inside the pouch provided. Though it’s not quite as slim, this is a great alternative for someone looking for a more traditional-style wallet.

Zitahli Slim Front Pocket Wallet features:

We trying our best to make the high-end durable microfiber leather thinner while ensuring the sufficient wear resistance of the wallet, which makes our wallet become the thinnest– Only 0.15 inches. Size 4.3″ x 3.1″ inches.Best Fits 8-10 cards plus some US bills without bulky , which perfect fits in your front pocket or any pocket you want,and is a good choice to replace bulky wallet.So slim and small that you can hardly feel its presence.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!