StatGear’s STORM Knife w/ seatbelt cutter has you prepared for anything: $10.50 (Reg. $20)

- May. 24th 2019 5:05 pm ET

Reg. $20+ $10.50
Today only, Woot is offering the StatGear STORM Rescue Knife for $10.59. Shipping is free Prime members but will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Originally up to $30, this one fetches $20 at Amazon and hasn’t dropped below $12 since back in summer 2018. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Features include a 3.25-inch drop point spring-assist blade with a liner lock, pocket clip and more. You’ll also find a window punch and seatbelt cutter for emergency situations. A 90-day warranty from StatGear is included with purchase. Rated 4+ stars from 75% off the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

The Lansky Roadie ROAD1 Key Chain Knife Sharpnener at $4.99 is great add-on or alternative to the StatGear. On one hand, it can more or less handle the same tasks, albeit with a much smaller blade and without a dedicated seatbelt cutter. On the other hand, you can use it to complement the StatGear’s capabilities and keep it sharp for years to come. And for more outdoor/hiking trip-worthy gear, visit the Marmot Memorial Day Sale with deals at up to 25% off.

StatGear STORM Rescue Knife:

The StatGear STORM has a 3 1/4 inch drop point, spring-assisted blade. It includes a seatbelt cutter and window punch and has a stainless steel pocket clip…3 1/4 inch drop point spring-assist blade…Seatbelt Cutter…Window Punch.

woot

StatGear

