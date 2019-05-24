Work anywhere using this highly-rated lap/standing desk converter for $29 (All-time low)

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics Lap/Standing Desk Converter for $28.89 shipped when coupon code NK8TOWHD has been applied during checkout. That’s $7+ off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. With five differing elevation levels, this lap desk can also convert a sitting workspace into a standing one. It’s spacious enough to hold each one of Apple’s modern MacBooks. I’ve had a lap desk for several years now and love the flexibility it offers. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Another option worth considering is the HUANUO Adjustable Lap Desk for $24. With eight adjustable angles, this alternative provides four additional options that allow you to find the perfect position for your laptop. Take note that going this route means you’ll forfeit the ability to use it as a standing desk converter.

TaoTronics Lap/Standing Desk Converter features:

Angle-Adjustable Laptop Table: Surface tilts to 0°, 15°, 25°, or 30°; retractable blockers keep devices from falling off; and a soft wrist rest helps prevent strain

5 Elevation Levels: Height-adjustable foldable desk smoothly heightens with the press of a button

More Room to Work: Spacious stand up desk elevates laptops up to 15 inches wide

Easy to Store & Carry: Retractable legs neatly fold below the bed table

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!