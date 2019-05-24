Timbuk2 takes up to 25% off MacBook backpacks, messenger bags & more + free shipping

Timbuk2’s Memorial Day Sale is here with up to 25% off select backpacks, messenger bags, briefcases and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The Smith Briefcase is a must-have from this sale and it’s marked down to $171. For comparison, it was originally priced at $229 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. It’s a perfect bag for work or travel and it easily can store your 15-inch MacBook. It has two handles for easy carrying and it’s available in two color options.

However, a similar option is the Lightweight Flight Messenger Bag that’s also on sale for $66 and originally was priced at $89. This bag can fit a 9-inch laptop or 10-inch iPad and it features a water-resistant exterior. Head below to find more of our top picks from Timbuk2.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Pad & Quill Memorial Day Sale that’s offering up to 25% off cases, folios and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!