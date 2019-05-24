Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Hydropuzzle, Trainz A New Era, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, Flowing ~ Meditation, Football Manager 2019 Mobile, Simply HDR, Hydropuzzle, Trainz A New Era and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Lock Notes – Sticky Notes: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Buddy Vampire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tom the Tow Truck of Car City: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Simply HDR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2019 Mobile: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Bedtime Stories & Massage: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Crash Dive: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Trainz A New Era: $8 (Reg. $24)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Thinkrolls: Kings & Queens: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Priime: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Printer Pro by Readdle: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Mextures: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Solitaere: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

