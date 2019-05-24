Remember Twister? The classic board game is now just $12 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $20), more

Amazon is offering the Classic Twister board game for $12.25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $22, it has sold for around $15 over the last couple months and is now within $1 of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. It is currently on sale for over $15 at Target, for comparison. This is the classic just like you remember it with the vinyl Twister mat and fully assembled spinner. Perfect for taking board (drunk) game night to the next level. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 280 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is the best price we can find on the classic take on the game, but if you want to give the updated version a try, it is also on sale at Target. It is essentially the same game, but with 2 additional moves to mix up the usual formula. You’ll find that version for $12.39, down from the usual $17 at Target. But we also still have some notable board game deals still live down below from $9.

Classic Twister board game:

In a two-player game, no two people can have a hand or foot on the same circle. Due to the lower number of colored circles, players will often be required to put themselves in precarious positions, eventually causing someone to fall. A person is eliminated when they fall or when their elbow or knee touches the mat.

