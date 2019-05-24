The WORX Aerocart is the perfect summer yard work companion: $76.50 (Refurb, Orig. $160)

The official WORX eBay page is offering the Aerocart 8-in-1 Wheelbarrow/Garden Cart for $76.49 shipped in refurbished condition. Use code PRESUMMER during checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $139 in new condition at Home Depot and more like $109+ at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest total we can find and about $25 under our previous new mentions. If you’re planning on getting your green thumb on this summer, this is the perfect companion. Features include flat-free tires that never need inflating and the ability to covert into an “extended dolly, flower pot mover, trailer mover, bag holder and cylinder carrier”. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers.

The WORX Aerocart 2-Pack Universal Wheelbarrow Tool Holder (WA0235) is a great add-on at just over $12 Prime shipped. They provide an easy solution for clipping loose tools to the side of the Aerocart so you don’t misplace them in the garden somewhere. However, you can also use your savings towards the refurbished Wagon Kit Accessory for AeroCart. Normally up to $90 or so, you can now grab one from the official WORX eBay store at just $37.44 shipped using the code above. It will expand your Aerocart into more traditional wagon and installs with no tools required.

The promo code above will be live until May 29th and will work on a wide selection of home and garden deals on eBay right now. You can get all the details right here.

WORX Aerocart 8-in-1 Wheelbarrow/Garden Cart:

Highly versatile lifting and moving work system device instantly converts from wheelbarrow to dolly and more

Oversized, flat-free tires never need inflating

Patented design adjusts center of gravity for a balanced and easy-to-manage load

Converts tool-free to work as an extended dolly, flower pot mover, trailer mover, bag holder and cylinder carrier

Includes these accessories: flower pot strap, cylinder holder, bag holder and mesh rock mover

