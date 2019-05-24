Add Zinus’ Modern Studio Desk to your home office for $71 shipped (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Modern Studio Desk for $70.99 shipped. That’s about $20 off what it has been fetching there and is within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This versatile desk can also be used as a table. It measures 55-inches long, providing plenty of room for dining or getting some work done. A steel frame aims to provide a sturdy base for its wooden tabletop. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You can turn it into a standing desk every now and then using a deal we spotted earlier.

Keep your new desk shiny and free of dust with Pledge’s Lemon Enhancing Wipes for $4. This package includes 24 pre-moistened wipes that will make it a cinch to clean wood, granite, laminate, stainless steel, and more.

Zinus Modern Studio Desk features:

Sturdy Steel frame with rich wood grain Finish

Easy to assemble

Table dimensions 55” x 24” x 29”

Worry free 1 year warranty

