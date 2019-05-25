DEEBOT’s robotic vacuum & mop cleans w/ just your voice at $280 (Reg. $400), more from $108

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a number of vacuums on sale from $108 shipped. Our favorite is the DEEBOT OZMO 610 Smart Robotic Vacuum and Mop for $279.99. For comparison, Best Buy sells it for $400 normally and it’s only on sale for $390 there right now. This robotic vacuum not only picks up dirt and dust, but the built-in mopping system means that cleaning up spills manually will be a thing of the past. Plus, with Alexa control, you’ll be able to start cleaning from your couch with just a simple voice command. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Ditch the high-end name brands and robotic features for Eureka’s budget-friendly Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum at $30 shipped on Amazon. Though requiring more manual labor here, it’s a great option for those looking to save some cash or who live in a smaller space.

DEEBOT OZMO 610 Robotic Vacuum features:

Maintain a tidy home with this ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO cleaning robot. The Smart Cleaning Path technology ensures thorough coverage of the entire room, and the mop and vacuum system combination efficiently cleans both solid dirt and spills. This ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO cleaning robot has a V-shaped center brush to reliably lift debris out of carpets.

