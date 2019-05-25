Harman Kardon Allure offers portable, 360-degree audio w/ Alexa built-in: $65 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Harman Kardon Allure Bluetooth Smart Speaker for $64.95 shipped. Regularly fetching closer to $150, today’s deal beats Harman Kardon’s sale price by $35 and is the lowest we’ve seen it go. This portable speaker pairs easily with Bluetooth and offers 10 hours of playback on a single charge. With 360-degree audio, users will be able to hear it well no matter where they stand. An included charging cradle makes topping off the battery a cinch. Alexa is built-in, allowing you to take Amazon’s popular voice assistant on-the-go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Travel with your new speaker more easily when nabbing this $16 carrying case. It’s constructed of a hard material that resists water and shock, helping reduce the chance of irreparable damage. This case is made specifically for Allure, ensuring a perfect fit.

Harman Kardon Allure Smart Speaker features:

Powerful, 360-degree Harman Kardon sound

Powered by Amazon alexa voice service

10-Hours of playback

Wireless Bluetooth streaming

Charging cradle

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!