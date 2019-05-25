Save over 60% on LG’s high-end 5.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos sound system: $495 (Reg. up to $1,300)

BuyDig via Google Express is offering LG’s SL10YG Dolby Atmos 5.1.2-Channel Sound System for $494.99 shipped when you use the on-page coupon and code URZEPT at checkout. For comparison, its list price is $1,300, though Best Buy has it on sale for $1,100 right now. Packing LG’s ThinQ AI smart software, this system is a must-have for high-end home theaters. Plus, with Dolby Atmos, you’ll be more immersed than ever before. Ratings are positive here, but still rolling in. LG’s other high-end soundbars are well-received by consumers.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for the best deals on TVs? Check out TCL’s high-end 6-series 65-inch 4K UHDTV down to $700 right now, with other options from $100. Plus, we’ve got budget-friendly soundbars at $48 and other higher-end offerings starting at $180.

If you’re just wanting an easy-to-setup home theater experience, the VIZIO 28-Inch 2.1 Channel Soundbar is just $130 shipped at Amazon. Though it doesn’t offer Dolby Atmos or more channels like the other options above, it’s the perfect budget-friendly soundbar upgrade for any home theater.

LG SL10YG Dolby Atmos Sound System features:

Upgrade home audio systems with this LG high-res audio sound bar. Meridian technology widens the sound field and enhances audio quality, while an up-firing speaker with Dolby Atmos technology delivers rich, immersive sound. Google Assistant integration lets this LG high-res audio sound bar recognize voice commands to control smart home devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!