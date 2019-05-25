Microsoft Surface Headphones auto play/pause like AirPods, return to low of $249 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Headphones for $249 shipped. Matched at BuyDig. Available at Microsoft for $1 more. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Microsoft’s first attempt at over-ear headphones is actually quite impressive. Not only do they have ANC, they also sport sensors that detect when they’re taken off. This allows them to auto play/pause media, similar to AirPods. Other notable features include Cortana integration, 15-hour battery life, fast-charging, and more. On-ear dials allow you to quickly and easily adjust ANC levels. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers. Swing by our review to learn more.

Uncomfortable with that price tag? Peek at Skullcandy’s Crusher Over-Ear Headphones for $109. While they don’t have ANC, they do offer a noise-isolating design with memory foam earpads for a comfortable wearing experience. Big physical buttons make volume and playback controls easy to find and press.

If you’re not quite ready to pull the trigger yet, read up on Sony’s brand new ANC headphones. Announced this week, the new XB900Ns offer many of the same features of its top-tier XM3s, at a price point that is $100 less.

Microsoft Surface Headphones features:

Noise cancellation – Up to 30 dB for active noise cancellation, Up to 40 dB for passive noise cancellation.

Your built-in assistant can do it for you. Just ask Microsoft Cortana to play your favorite artist, set a reminder, make a call, get answers to questions, and more.

Use your voice and simple, intuitive controls to adjust the volume, skip tracks, mute your mic, or hang up calls. Audio pauses when you take your headphones off.

Keep it quiet with active noise cancellation you can adjust with an easy on-ear dial. Or, turn it all the way down to better hear conversations without removing headphones.

