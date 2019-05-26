Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C Charging Cable hits Amazon all-time low at $14 (Reg. $19)

Amazon offers Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C Charging Cable for $13.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it sells for $19 direct from Apple and has never been offered for less at Amazon. While there are plenty of other USB-C cables on the market, it’s rare to see Apple’s official accessories go on sale. This model offers 2-meters or over 6-feet of total length with support for both charging and data transfer.

Apple official USB-C Charging Cable features:

This 2-meter charge cable — with USB-C connectors on both ends — is ideal for charging, syncing, and transferring data between USB-C devices. Pair the USB-C Charge Cable with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your devices from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities. USB-C Power Adapters sold separately. Apple recommends the following pairings: 12-inch MacBook with USB-C port with the 30W USB-C Power Adapter 13-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with the 61W USB-C Power Adapter 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with the 87W USB-C Power Adapter

