Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C Charging Cable hits Amazon all-time low at $14 (Reg. $19)

- May. 26th 2019 1:46 pm ET

0

Amazon offers Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C Charging Cable for $13.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it sells for $19 direct from Apple and has never been offered for less at Amazon. While there are plenty of other USB-C cables on the market, it’s rare to see Apple’s official accessories go on sale. This model offers 2-meters or over 6-feet of total length with support for both charging and data transfer.

Apple official USB-C Charging Cable features:

This 2-meter charge cable — with USB-C connectors on both ends — is ideal for charging, syncing, and transferring data between USB-C devices. Pair the USB-C Charge Cable with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your devices from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities. USB-C Power Adapters sold separately.

Apple recommends the following pairings:

12-inch MacBook with USB-C port with the 30W USB-C Power Adapter

13-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with the 61W USB-C Power Adapter

15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with the 87W USB-C Power Adapter

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Apple

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp