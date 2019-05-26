Take 30% off TEMPUR‐Cloud Prima Memory Foam Mattress in today’s Gold Box, more from $11

- May. 26th 2019 10:42 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off select TEMPUR‐Cloud Prima Memory Foam Mattresses starting at $1,014.30 shipped. There are a variety of sizes in the sale today, but one that caught our eye is the Queen-sized version for $1,399.30. That’s over $622 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. These mattresses features ten inches of medium-soft memory foam. SmartClimate System helps you stay comfortable during the night and draws moisture away from your body. Note: shipping is delayed three days, though you can still lock in the discounted price now. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale in today’s Gold Box, Amazon is knocking 20% off Safavieh area rugs and furniture starting at just over $11 Prime shipped. There are plenty of different styles in the sale, most of which carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers.

TEMPUR‐Cloud Prima Memory Foam Mattress features:

Power your sleep with a TEMPUR-Cloud Prima Mattress, a 10-inch medium-soft mattress from Tempur-Pedic. The TEMPUR-Cloud Collection offers plush softness paired with the adaptive support and pressure relief of TEMPUR material. Sink into a cushiony sleep with extra-plush layers of TEMPUR material on top and a supportive core that adapts to your shape. TEMPUR-Cloud Prima starts with soft comfort and famous TEMPUR bed support to distribute your body weight. The Cloud Prima is covered in a high-loft super-stretch cover with grey upholstered sides.

