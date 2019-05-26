Have WEN’s 2000-Watt Portable Generator accompany you to tailgates, more: $345 (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the WEN 56200i Super Quiet 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator for $344.98 shipped. Normally selling for $431 at retailers like Home Depot, that saves you 20% and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. This portable generator can dish out 2,000W of power and is campgrounds, construction sites, and tailgates, or even dealing with power outages. It features three 120V AC outlets alongside a 12V DC receptacle and one 5V USB port. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 560 customers.

If you’re looking to go with an entirely electric option, the well-reviewed Jackery 167Wh (46,400mah) Portable Power Station Explorer is a solid alternative at $140. It only features a single AC outlet, but makes up for it with a USB-C input alongside dual 3A USB-A ports.

WEN 2000-Watt Portable Inverter Generator features:

Remember when you had clean and efficient portable power? The WEN 2,000 Watt Inverter Generator produces clean energy free of voltage spikes and drops. Designed to mirror a pure sine wave, this generator limits total harmonic distortion to under 0.3% at no load and under 1.2% at full load, making it safe enough to run laptops, cellphones, tablets and other vulnerable electronics. Our 79.7 cc 4-stroke OHV engine operates at an extremely quiet 51 decibels at quarter load; quieter than a window air conditioner or the average conversation. This limits its invasiveness while hunting, camping, tailgating and during emergency back-up.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!