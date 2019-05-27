Regain USB 3.0, HDMI, and SD card access w/ Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub for $37.50 shipped

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $37.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code ANKERC836 at checkout. Normally $50, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked in recent memory and is the best available. If you’re struggling to adapt to Apple’s USB-C MacBooks, this is a must-have accessory. Giving you back two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI output, SD/microSD slots, and offering a USB-C power passthrough port, you’ll regain everything you lost. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For smaller applications, like adapting a single printer or mouse, check out nonda’s best-selling USB-C to USB 3.0 dongle for $9 Prime shipped. You won’t get many functions out of this adapter, as it does just one job, but it does it well in a very small package.

Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Massive Expansion: get way more out of your MacBook’s USB-C port, with 4K 30Hz HDMI, SD card connectivity, USB-A/ USB-C data ports, as well as high-velocity pass-through charging with power delivery.

Superspeed transfer: transfer music, movies, and more in seconds with 5 Gbps data speeds.

Sd ready: swap and sync nearly all SD card formats with the microSD and standard SD card slots.

