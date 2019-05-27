Garmin Speak offers simple turn-by-turn directions w/ built-in Alexa for $50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa at $49.99 shipped. Originally $150, you’d expect to pay around $60 normally at Amazon with this setting a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Garmin Speak offers turn-by-turn directions when traveling with a uniquely-designed OLED display. Plus, with Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to get directions with nothing more than your voice. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of Best Buy shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the built-in OLED display for Anker’s Roav Viva Alexa-enabled 2-port Car Charger at $40 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it doesn’t provide visual feedback for your navigation, you’ll still be able to use voice control to change your song, get directions through CarPlay via Alexa, and more.

Garmin Speak with Amazon Alexa features:

Ask Alexa in your car to play music from Amazon Music, Pandora, Sirius XM and more; Additional streaming services, such as Spotify, are expected to be added as available

Ask Alexa to create to-do lists, play games, check your calendar, weather/traffic and control smart home devices

The Garmin Speak app works with your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone relying on a suitable cellular data connection; Use your phone’s Bluetooth or an AUX cable to hear audio through your car stereo

Garmin Speak will continue to get smarter as new features and skills are available through automatic updates

Use Garmin turn-by-turn navigation by saying, “Alexa, ask Garmin … ” Garmin Speak is only supported in the U.S.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!