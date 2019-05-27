The gorgeous Gretsch LE Single-Cut Electric Guitar in Snow Crest is now up to $650 off

Adorama is offering the Gretsch LE Electromatic Center Block Jr. Single-Cut 6-String Electric Guitar (G5655TG) for $599.99 shipped. Simply use code MEMORIAL at checkout to redeem the discounted price. While currently on sale at Sweetwater for $900, this model is regularly sold for up to $1,199 ($1,250 for the gold and white model). You are saving up to $650 with today’s deal. Along with the absolutely gorgeous Snow Crest White finish and gold accents, features here include a Maple body with a Spruce center block, dual Black Top Filter’Tron humbucking pickups, a Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece and much more. While positive, ratings are thin on this particular model, However, just about all Gretsch instruments carry solid reviews and have become a staple in the industry over the last 100 years or more. More details below.

Considering how beautiful this instrument is, you’re definitely going to want to show it off with a nice stand. The AmazonBasics Guitar Folding A-Frame Stand is a solid option at just $13 Prime shipped. If you’re looking to show off more than one guitar, the Hercules GS432B A/G Tri Guitar Stand has served me well for many years (and has taken a real beating in the process). It will run you another $100, but it has been worth every penny in my case. Oh and, do yourself a favor and grab some Dunlop Tortex picks while the 12-packs are still BOGO free.

Here’s our hands-on review of the new iRig Micro mini guitar amp meets iOS/Mac audio interface.

Gretsch LE Electromatic Electric Guitar:

The Gretsch Electromatic G5655TG Limited Edition Center Block Jr. semi-hollowbody electric guitar delivers a broad range of tone to fit a wide selection of musical styles. The G5655TG’s Black Top Filter’Tron humbucking pickups provide all the bark and bite you need for blues, rockabilly, indie rock, and other styles. A chambered spruce center block provides you with tons of sustain, and a Bigsby B70 tailpiece lets you bend notes smoothly and evenly. Don’t miss your chance to add the Gretsch Electromatic G5655TG Limited Edition Center Block Jr. guitar to your collection.

