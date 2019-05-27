LG’s 1080p Smart Projector sports webOS and Bluetooth audio for $670 (Reg. up to $997)

Amazon is offering the LG 1080p Smart Projector (PF1500W) for $670 shipped. Available at BuyDig for a penny less, but stock has nearly run out. That’s $327 off what Walmart is charging, about a $130 savings compared to Amazon’s recent offers, and is best price we’ve tracked in months. Unlike many home theater projectors out there, this LG offering sports webOS. This means you can download your favorite apps without the need for a dedicated set top box. Grab this projector today and you’ll be able to watch your favorite sports, TV shows, and movies on a massive 10-foot screen. Inputs include HDMI, USB, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

Keep your new projector out of the way with this Universal Mount for $16. Having owned a projector for several years now, mounting to a ceiling is my preferred way to go. This inexpensive offering will get the job done and speaking from experience, it took less than 15 minutes to set up.

LG 1080p Smart Projector (PF1500W) features:

Full HD (1920 x 1080) with up to 1400 lumens

LG Smart TV Compatible (w/ Magic Remote)

Wireless Screen Share Connection (Android/iOS devices, laptop)

Up to 120 Inch Screen Size

Bluetooth Sound Out

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!