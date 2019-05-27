Nerf’s N-Strike Elite Delta Trooper shoots darts up to 90 feet: $20 at Amazon (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike Elite Delta Trooper for $20 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Walmart, but you’ll need to opt for in-store pickup or checkout with $35+ to dodge shipping costs. Today’s deal is 30% off the typical rate and is the lowest price we seen Amazon offer this year. This blaster wields enough power to blast darts up to 90 feet. Twelve darts are included, just enough to fill up the Trooper’s magazine. You’ll also gain an attachable stock and barrel extension that lets you tweak the blaster to your liking. Rated 4/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to stock up on ammo. This $10 refill pack will give you 200 additional darts, providing enough to keep the Nerf war going on all night. Over 800 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.

Nerf N-Strike Elite Delta Trooper features:

Customize for battle-ready action

Includes an attachable stock and barrel extension to modify the blaster

Comes with 12 Elite darts and a 12-dart clip

Fires up to 90 feet (27 meters)

Includes: blaster, stock, barrel extension, 12-dart clip, 12 darts, and instructions. Ages 8 and up

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!