Enjoy Dolby Digital audio with Sony’s Powerful Mini Bluetooth Sound Bar at $198 (Reg. up to $350)

Amazon offers the Sony 2.1-Channel HT-MT300/B Powerful Mini Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $198 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and B&H. That’s good for a $52 discount from the going rate and matches the best price we’ve tracked this year. For comparison, Sony still sells it for $350. Sony’s Mini Sound Bar pairs with a wireless subwoofer and manages to pack Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby Digital audio, and a 2.1-Channel sound system into its compact design. This is a notable option for those with limited-space setups who still want improved TV audio. Inputs include USB, Analog, Optical ports. aOver 930 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you don’t need the ultra-compact form factor, and are looking to save a bit more, VIZIO’s highly-rated 28-Inch 2.1 Channel Sound bar is a great alternative at $130.

Sony Powerful Mini Sound Bar features:

Add an audio home theater experience to favorite programs with this 2.1-channel Sony sound bar. Its S-Force PRO Front Surround technology adds a cinematic feel to movie sounds, and it provides wireless control from your Bluetooth device via the SongPal app. Set the wireless subwoofer of this Sony sound bar on sofa mode to optimize bass details in under-the-couch setups.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!