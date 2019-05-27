Thrustmaster’s PS4 Racing Wheel will take driving games to the next level: $80 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 PS4 Racing Wheel for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest offer we’ve tracked at Amazon by $7. This officially-licensed PlayStation racing wheel is a great way to shake up your gaming experience. Not only will you be able to give the DualShock a rest, you’ll also net a more realistic way to play racing games. Slick styling, two pedals, and on-wheel gear shift paddles make this low-cost racing wheel a no-brainer. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Pair your purchase with a copy of Gran Turismo Sport for $20. With 140 tracks to race on, this title is a great way to break in your new piece of gaming gear. Swing by today’s roundup of game deals to find additional games worth some playtime.

Thrustmaster T80 Racing Wheel features:

Product manufactured under official PlayStation license.

Wheel grip with rubber texture coating.

2 on-wheel sequential digital Gear shift paddles

Large optimized pedal set

Central clamping system with wide jaws for optimal stability with all desk and Table types

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!