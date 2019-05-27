Thrustmaster’s PS4 Racing Wheel will take driving games to the next level: $80 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 PS4 Racing Wheel for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest offer we’ve tracked at Amazon by $7. This officially-licensed PlayStation racing wheel is a great way to shake up your gaming experience. Not only will you be able to give the DualShock a rest, you’ll also net a more realistic way to play racing games. Slick styling, two pedals, and on-wheel gear shift paddles make this low-cost racing wheel a no-brainer. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.
Pair your purchase with a copy of Gran Turismo Sport for $20. With 140 tracks to race on, this title is a great way to break in your new piece of gaming gear. Swing by today’s roundup of game deals to find additional games worth some playtime.
Thrustmaster T80 Racing Wheel features:
- Product manufactured under official PlayStation license.
- Wheel grip with rubber texture coating.
- 2 on-wheel sequential digital Gear shift paddles
- Large optimized pedal set
- Central clamping system with wide jaws for optimal stability with all desk and Table types
