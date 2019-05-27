Thrustmaster’s PS4 Racing Wheel will take driving games to the next level: $80 (Amazon low)

- May. 27th 2019 9:38 am ET

$80
0

Amazon is offering the Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 PS4 Racing Wheel for $79.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest offer we’ve tracked at Amazon by $7. This officially-licensed PlayStation racing wheel is a great way to shake up your gaming experience. Not only will you be able to give the DualShock a rest, you’ll also net a more realistic way to play racing games. Slick styling, two pedals, and on-wheel gear shift paddles make this low-cost racing wheel a no-brainer. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

Pair your purchase with a copy of Gran Turismo Sport for $20. With 140 tracks to race on, this title is a great way to break in your new piece of gaming gear. Swing by today’s roundup of game deals to find additional games worth some playtime.

Thrustmaster T80 Racing Wheel features:

  • Product manufactured under official PlayStation license.
  • Wheel grip with rubber texture coating.
  • 2 on-wheel sequential digital Gear shift paddles
  • Large optimized pedal set
  • Central clamping system with wide jaws for optimal stability with all desk and Table types

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$80

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Sony PlayStation 4 Thrustmaster

About the Author