ADATA 2.5-inch Internal SSD sale: 2TB $170 (Reg. $200+), 1TB $80.50, more from $46.50

- May. 28th 2019 12:56 pm ET

ADATA via Rakuten is offering its SU800 2TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $169.99 shipped when coupon code ADA15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. If you’d prefer to shop at Amazon, you can nab it there for $179.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Rakuten’s offer is $30+ off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. With read and write speeds that can reach over 500MB/s, this SSD offers 5-10x the performance boost typically offered in traditional HDDs. If your PC or aging MacBook is still using a standard HDD, it’s probably time to breathe some new life into it. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below to find more capacities on sale and be sure to use the same code above to receive the full discount.

More capacities on sale:

Pair your new SSD with an $18 enclosure when clipping the on-page coupon. This is a fantastic way to convert an internal 2.5-inch storage device into an external one. USB-C connectivity makes it a future-proof solution for interfacing with MacBooks, PCs, Chromebooks, and more.

ADATA SU800 Solid State Drive features:

  • New generation 3D NAND technology
  • R/w up to 560/520 MB/s
  • Dynamic SLC caching and DRAM cache buffer for optimized performance
  • RAID Engine & data shaping for ultimate protection

