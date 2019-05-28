Add Google’s Nest Hub to your kitchen or office for $68 shipped (Reg. $130)

- May. 28th 2019 7:17 pm ET

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub for $67.99 shipped when the code ALT12 is used at checkout. Regularly $130 at retailers like Best Buy, this is a match for our last mention and its all-time low. I have two Google Nest Hubs at my home and absolutely love them. From using it as a desk clock to asking what recipe to cook in the kitchen, the Nest Hub is a great companion. In our hands-on review, we called it the “most functional and helpful [Google Home] yet”. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Not a Google fan? Opt for an Amazon Echo Dot at $50 shipped. Though there’s no built-in display, you’ll be able to enjoy Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem with over 60,000 certified devices.

Want to get more out of your smart home? Pick up Google’s Nest Hub with a Nest Hello Video Doorbell and Home Mini for $279 ($410 value). This would be a great alternative for those who are wanting to experience a full smart home, instead of just expanding their existing one.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

