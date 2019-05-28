ALDO’s revamping your shoes & accessories with an extra 25% off select styles from just $20

For a limited time only, ALDO is offering an extra 25% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders over $70. For men, boat shoes are a timeless option for warm weather and ALDO has an array of styles on sale. The Kedirwen Boat Shoes are currently marked down to $41 and originally were priced at $80. These shoes can easily be dressed up or down and are available in two color options. Its contrasting materials add a fun and fashionable touch too. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Sternatia Cognac Flats are a versatile piece to add to your wardrobe. You can pair these flats with dresses, slacks, jeans and more. Best of all, they’re currently on sale for $45, which is down from its original rate of $60.

Our top picks for women include:

