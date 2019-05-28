ALDO’s revamping your shoes & accessories with an extra 25% off select styles from just $20

For a limited time only, ALDO is offering an extra 25% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders over $70. For men, boat shoes are a timeless option for warm weather and ALDO has an array of styles on sale. The Kedirwen Boat Shoes are currently marked down to $41 and originally were priced at $80. These shoes can easily be dressed up or down and are available in two color options. Its contrasting materials add a fun and fashionable touch too. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Kedirwen Boat Shoes $41 (Orig. $80)
- Afericien Cognac Sneaker $26 (Orig. $70)
- Prelima Loafers $75 (Orig. $125)
- Affery Cognac Chelsea Boots $79 (Orig. $150)
- Washbourne Cognac Dress Boots $52 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Sternatia Cognac Flats are a versatile piece to add to your wardrobe. You can pair these flats with dresses, slacks, jeans and more. Best of all, they’re currently on sale for $45, which is down from its original rate of $60.
Our top picks for women include:
- Sternatia Cognac Flats $45 (Orig. $60)
- Jeraelian Espadrille Slides $41 (Orig. $70)
- Sangwen Mules $34 (Orig. $90)
- Grillan Brown Ankle Boots $68 (Orig. $130)
- Groot Sandals $20 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!