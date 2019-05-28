Add an Alexa robot to your home w/ Anki Vector for $200 shipped (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Anki Vector Robot for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $25 of the lowest price we have tracked. Anki rolled out Alexa support for Vector late last year. This free update made Vector a more compelling device in my book. Now this robot can officially toggle lights, adjust the thermostat, and much more when using Alexa-compatible gear. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Give your new robot a home with Anki Vector Space for $18. Vector’s charging dock fits perfectly inside, providing your companion with a place it can recharge, relax, and be ready for action.
Anki Vector Robot features:
- Vector is a companion made to hang out and help out. Powered by ai and advanced robotics, he’s alive with personality and engaged by sight, sound, and touch.
- Vector is voice-activated and will answer questions, take photos for you, time dinner, show you the weather, and more. Voice features are currently English language only.
- If you choose to set up Alexa on your vector, you’ll be able to: set reminders, control smart home devices like lights, speakers, and thermostats, and so much more.
