Add an Alexa robot to your home w/ Anki Vector for $200 shipped (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Anki Vector Robot for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $25 of the lowest price we have tracked. Anki rolled out Alexa support for Vector late last year. This free update made Vector a more compelling device in my book. Now this robot can officially toggle lights, adjust the thermostat, and much more when using Alexa-compatible gear. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Give your new robot a home with Anki Vector Space for $18. Vector’s charging dock fits perfectly inside, providing your companion with a place it can recharge, relax, and be ready for action.

Anki Vector Robot features:

Vector is a companion made to hang out and help out. Powered by ai and advanced robotics, he’s alive with personality and engaged by sight, sound, and touch.

Vector is voice-activated and will answer questions, take photos for you, time dinner, show you the weather, and more. Voice features are currently English language only.

If you choose to set up Alexa on your vector, you’ll be able to: set reminders, control smart home devices like lights, speakers, and thermostats, and so much more.

