AmazonBasics quick-drying 8-piece towel set hits an all-time low of $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering its 8-Piece AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Towels with 100% Cotton in the color Lavender for $13.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This set features two bath towels, hand towels and four wash cloths. This would be a wonderful wedding gift idea and these towels are quick-drying. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews from Amazon customers.

With your savings, match your towels with the AmazonBasics Non-Slip Bath Rug that’s priced at just $12.79. This bath rug lets you step out of the shower on a plush surface and helps keep floors dry. Rated 4/6 stars with over 600 reviews.

AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Towel features:

8-piece towel set includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 4 washcloths

Made of 100% cotton for softness and tear-resistant strength

Lightweight; quickly absorbs moisture for a cozy feel; attractive solid color

Simple band and border detailing adds visual interest whether folded or hanging

Made in OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards.

