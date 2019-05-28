Aukey’s $19 Scepter Series Gaming Headset features LED lighting + 7.1-Ch. audio (35% off)

Aukey Direct is currently offering its Scepter Series GH-S4 PC Over-Ear 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset for $18.84 Prime shipped when code 484E3T7Z has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $29, that takes over $10 off the going rate and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Connecting to your gaming machine over a USB cable, this headset rocks 7.1-channel surround sound audio thanks to the inclusion of 50mm drivers. Other notable features that will catch the eye of gamers are built-in LED lighting, EQ adjustments and a retractable microphone. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

Keep your headset neatly stored away when not in use with Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This highly-rated option sticks right to the bottom of your gaming setup thanks to 3M adhesive. It’s a great addition to your new gaming headset and keeps your workspace free unlike other options.

Aukey Scepter Series Gaming Headset features:

The AUKEY Scepter Series GH-S4 Gaming Headset has powerful audio performance to revolutionize your gaming. Along with stunning sound, it’s been designed with comfort and practicality in mind. Comfort, fit, and noise isolation are key qualities of the GH-S4. The earpads (made with a soft and durable leather-like material) cushion for comfort and seal against external noise to improve sound quality. The earcups tilt horizontally for optimum angle contact. The expanding headband self-adjusts for perfect fit without fuss.

