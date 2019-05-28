Ditch mirrors w/ this highly-rated wireless backup camera kit for a low of $72 (Reg. $120)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its AUTO-VOX CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $71.99 shipped when coupon code S3N4LF4Y has been applied during checkout. That’s $48 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. When my car’s built-in backup camera failed, I was forced to revert to mirrors. It felt extremely primitive and flat-out wrong. Once repaired, it became abundantly clear just how much more natural using a backup camera feels. This wireless backup camera kit can help you ditch mirrors once and for all without emptying your wallet along the way. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not the upgrade you’ve been looking for? Consider Anker’s Roav Viva Pro for $70. Not only will you gain two fast-charging PowerIQ USB ports, you’ll also get Alexa. Simply pair with your smartphone over Bluetooth and then start firing off commands to have Alexa action them for you.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

The unique digital signal replaces the analog signal so there will be no interference from any other devices .This is point-to-point digital transmission.No more signal instability or flashing screens.

Specially designed with PC1058 sensor, which provides vivid and smooth images without over-saturated color like pink or purple. Keep away from distortion issue!

