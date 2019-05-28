Today’s Best Game Deals: Moonlighter from $10, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Moonlighter on Switch for $14.99, down from the usual $25. As for the regularly $20 Xbox version, Microsoft currently has this one on sale for $9.99. Over at Amazon it still goes for $20 or more on Xbox One/PS4 and as much as $35 on Switch, for comparison. This is an action RPG with rogue-lite elements where players take on the role of “an adventurous shopkeeper that dreams of becoming a hero.” Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Yooka-Laylee, Metro Exodus, Super Mario Party, Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster, Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition and many more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Sundered: Eldritch $10 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Vampyr $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Yooka-Laylee $10 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Call of Cthulhu $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $27+) | Microsoft
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Matched at Amazon
- Borderlands: GOTY Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Metro Exodus $38 (Reg. up to $60) | Amazon
- Prey $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Super Mario Party $42.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code ALT15 at checkout
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster Switch $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Also on Xbox One
- SEGA Genesis Classics from $19 (Reg. $24+) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition $10 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Mega Man 11 $16.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
Microsoft’s Project xCloud will run all 3,500+ Xbox One games, including backwards compatible titles
Next generation PlayStation to feature seamless cloud gaming, 10x faster loads, more
New Super Mario Maker 2 secrets spotted in Japanese Direct + more
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!