Today’s Best Game Deals: Moonlighter from $10, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20, more

- May. 28th 2019 9:30 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Moonlighter on Switch for $14.99, down from the usual $25. As for the regularly $20 Xbox version, Microsoft currently has this one on sale for $9.99. Over at Amazon it still goes for $20 or more on Xbox One/PS4 and as much as $35 on Switch, for comparison. This is an action RPG with rogue-lite elements where players take on the role of “an adventurous shopkeeper that dreams of becoming a hero.” Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Yooka-Laylee, Metro Exodus, Super Mario Party, Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster, Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition and many more.

