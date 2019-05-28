Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Ray-Ban, REI Outlet North Face Sale, TUMI luggage, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- REI Outlet discounts an array of North Face jackets, pullovers & more at up to 30% off from $31
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, RAEN & more up to 75% off during Hautelook’s Sunglasses Flash Sale
- Under Armour gets you ready for summer workouts w/ 30% off outlet gear over $100 + free shipping
- Macy’s offers the Nike Men’s Dry Woven Training Jacket in Olive for just $32.50 (Reg. $65)
- Hunter is currently offering its Men’s Original Short Gingham Print Rain Boots for $102 shipped (Reg. $145)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Kate Spade’s Summer Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, MacBook cases, smartwatches, more
- J.Crew Factory gives you a fresh look with 60-70% off select styles from just $16 + free shipping
- Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off its sale summer styles from $23, today only
- ALDO’s revamping your shoes & accessories with an extra 25% off select styles from just $20
- Today only, Gap Factory is offering 50-75% off sitewide + an extra 15% off your purchase with code SUNNY at checkout
Home Goods and more |
- TUMI luggage, MacBook backpacks, briefcases & more at up to 50% off during its Semi-Annual Sale
- Gold Box deals on GEARWRENCH tools and more: 16-piece wrench set $60, more
- Save big on Dyson: Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan $161.50 (Refurb, Orig. $399), more from $93.50
- Ninja’s 6.5-Quart Foodi Multi Cooker w/ air frying is now $119 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $240)
- Keep an eye on your puppies w/ the Petcube Pet Cam + Treat Dispenser for $129 (Reg. $250)
- Effortlessly clean your house w/ the app-controlled ILIFE A7 robotic vacuum at $157.50 (Reg. $210)
